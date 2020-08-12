Holes in the door and walls at the Super 8 Motel in Corning have already been patched up where bullets flew on Sunday, Aug. 9, killing one man and injuring another.
Corning police were called out to a report of shots fired at the motel, 2165 Solano St., around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived officers say they found a blood trail into a room, but the room was unoccupied when they entered it.
A bullet hole was found in the door of room 116, in the stucco just outside the door and at least two bullet holes in the walls inside the room.
While investigating the scene of the shooting, Corning police were notified that two shooting victims had arrived at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
Police said one of the victims had a bullet wound to the left forearm. He was treated at the hospital for his injury.
The second victim, who had a bullet wound to the upper torso, died at the hospital from his injuries, officers reported.
Police have not released the names of the shooting victims, a motive or possible suspects in the incident.
The Corning Police Department is working jointly with the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit in the investigation.