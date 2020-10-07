It's time to celebrate all things “olive” in Corning this Saturday as the community gathers for the annual Olive Festival. Although, due to COVID-19, the festival will look very different from years past, no parade, kids activities or car show, the event is sure to be a lot of fun with a Farmers' Market and dozens of craft, food and organization booths, a raffle, olive drop and more.
The festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Corning Community Park, 1485 Toomes Ave. The Corning Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, is asking visitors to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. For more information call the chamber at 824-5550 or go online to www.corningcachamber.org.