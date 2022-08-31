This year’s table olive crop is the pits, according to a report by the United State Department of Agriculture, which states the 2022 California table olive forecast is 20,000 tons, down considerably from last year’s crop of 46,500 tons,
Table olive bearing acreage statewide is estimated at 12,000, which results in a yield of 1.67 tons per acre. In Tehama County the bearing acreage is around 4,000 acres.
Corning table olive grower Ross Turner, who has served on several local and state olive industry committees and boards, said at one time, at its peak, there were about 38,000 acres in table olives statewide.
Of the two most widely grown table olives, the Manzanillo variety production forecast is 18,500 tons, the Sevillano variety production forecast is 1,400 tons, and other varieties are expected to total 100 tons.
A freeze during February damaged developing buds on olive trees and negatively impacted production, according to USDA.
In preparation for the 2022 harvest, the Olive Growers Council went to the table with the state's two major table olive processors, Musco Family Olive Company and Bell Carter Foods, to iron out a price agreement on the crop.
While the table olive crop may be dismal, olive prices are up compared to last year’s numbers.
Table olive prices this year range from $1,400 per ton for extra large/jumbo for Manzanillo to $900 for subpetite; and for Sevillano $1,100 for super colossal to $725 for extra large “L”; both varieties pay out $10 per ton for undersize and culls.
Prices in 2021 was $1,250 for extra large/jumbo Manzanillo and $1,050 Sevillano super colossal.
Growers of table olives have be fraught with issues over the past two decades, ranging from the destruction by the olive fruit fly, lack of labor for harvest and competition from foreign imports.
More recently the issues of water availability, labor costs, and marketing remain issues for California olives growers, with many uncertain how much of their crop will be economical to harvest.
Those issues, and more, have led to a dramatic decrease in table olive acreage as growers look to other more profitable crops.
However, Musco Family Olives Company has been very proactive in finding ways to keep table olives on the forefront in California agriculture by offering growers a new way of planting and harvesting their crop. The company is leading the way in high-density planting and mechanical harvesting – a practice that may bring growing table olives back into popularity.
The best year for the state's olive growers was 1992 with 163,000 tons, which was the biggest crop in history. Olives are an alternate-bearing crop, so generally speaking, every other year brings a good crop alternating with a short crop. A normal crop is 120,000 tons, but statewide harvests have been as low as 16,000 tons — such as the 2011 crop disaster, and tonnage will continue to decline as table olive acreage declines.
Table olives are harvested starting in September going into November. Once the trees are picked in the northern Sacramento Valley, the olives are transported to the Bell-Carter processing facility in Corning, or Musco in Orland.
According to the California Olive Committee, the method of processing black ripe olives was invented by a housewife in the late 1800s and that same recipe is followed today.