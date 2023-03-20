As has been tradition for years, when residents are turning their clocks forward one hour, CalFire officials are reminding them to also check their smoke alarm batteries.
While new smoke alarms now come with 10-year batteries, many homes and businesses still have older model alarms, making the annual practice of checking batteries critical in maintaining the life saving devices.
In addition, CalFire recommends that Californians test their smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order, and that all smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years.
A study done by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 2021 found that almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate, reported CalFire.
“Smoke alarms give Californians an early warning when there is a fire so everyone can quickly get outside,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “Smoke alarms simply save lives, but they must be tested monthly to ensure they are in good working order.”
He advised residents to install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area, on every level of the home, and even in the basement. Smoke alarms should be interconnected if possible so when one sounds, they all sound.
State fire officials also recommend residents gather everyone in their household and make a home fire escape plan.
CalFire officials suggest one way to make a plan is by walking through the home and inspecting all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of the home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors, and mark the location of each smoke alarm.
The escape plan needs to include choosing an outside meeting place, such as a neighbor's house, a light post, mailbox, or stop sign, a safe distance in front of your home where everyone can meet after they've escaped, CalFire said, adding, if there are infants, older adults, or family members with mobility limitations, make sure that someone is assigned to assist them in the fire drill and in the event of an emergency.
The risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked, according to CalFire statistics.
For more information on smoke alarms, visit CalFire’s website at www.fire.ca.gov.