The 26th annual JP Ranch Rodeo held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds was home to two days of authentic ranch work competition and a round-up of winners.
A few of the ranch rodeo events are unique to this type of rodeo and not seen at traditional rodeos, such as ranch doctoring, sorting, and calf branding.
During the timed ranch doctoring event a three-man team of cowboys separates then heads and heels a designated steer from a herd. A veterinarian then places a mark between the cows eyes and the cow is let go. Shortest time wins.
In calf branding the three-man teams must brand three calves. One man on the ground will brand, while the other two cowboys on horseback will head and heel the calf.
Ranch sorting also uses a three-man team which will sort cattle out of a designated group of cattle. There will be seven color groups of seven head each and taking turns the cowboys must separate their color of cattle out of the herd and run them between two barrels. This must be done in a three minute time limit and penalties are plenty.
Local Red Bluff team from Wineglass Ranch with Cody Stewart, Casey Moore and Codie Dodds tied for fourth place as Top Team. Seventh place went to Buckhorn Ranch in Williams with Tucker Hill, Craig Boyd, and Dan Holland making up the team.
Following is a list of this year's winners”
- Top Hand - Andy Holcomb, AR Ranch, Lincoln.
- Top Horse – Bomber, Mark Nonella, Nonella Livestock.
- Wild Ride – Hyland Wilkinson, Dee Bar Ranch, McDermitt, Nev.
- Top Team- Nonella Livestock, Klamath Falls, Ore., with Mark Nonella, Zalin Arritola, Ryan Gallagher. Buckles with $9,000 added money.
CALF BRANDING – First Rice Sparrowk 2.21, second Nonella Livestock 2.27, and third Screamin’ G 2.45
RANCH HORSE – First Andy Holcomb, AR Ranch 149, second Lachlan Willoughby, Screamin’G 146, and third Mark Nonella, Nonella Livestock 144
RANCH SORTING – First/Second tie Dee Bar Ranch and Buckhorn Ranch, 5 head, 3 minutes, and third to Screamin’ G, 4 head 2.16
RANCH DOCTORING – First Wineglass Ranch 1.10, second Nonella Livestock 1.16, and third Rice Sparrowk 2.17
HERD COUNTING – First Dee Bar Ranch 100 head 51.97, second Nonella Livestock 101 head 53.24, and third AR Ranch 100 head 55.16
CALF ROPING – First Chant DeForest, AR Ranch 24 seconds, second Travis Stewart, Wineglass Ranch, 34 sec., and third Ryan Gallagher, Nonella Livestock, 44 sec.
BRONC RIDING – First Hyland Wilkinson, Dee Bar Ranch, 76, second Tucker Hill, Buckhorn 75, and thirdZalin Arritola, Nonella Livestock 74