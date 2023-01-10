A large crowd gathered in the lobby of historic courthouse in Red Bluff on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to witness the swearing-in of newly elected Tehama County officials.
Taking the oath of office with Tehama County Superior Court Judge Laura Woods conducting the ceremony was Tehama County Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise, District Attorney Matt Rogers, Fourth District Supervisor Matt Hansen, Third District Supervisor Pati Nolan, Sheriff Dave Kain, First District Supervisor Bill Moule, Auditor/Controller Krista Peterson, Assessor Kenneth Brown, Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker Hunt, and Superintendent of Education Rich DuVarney.
County supervisors Candy Carlson and John Leach attended the ceremony, Carlson commenting she hadn’t seen such a large crowd gather for the event.
All of the sworn-in officials were elected on the June 7 primary election. Running unopposed was DuVarney, Moule, Brown, Vise, Hunt and Rogers.
Nolan beat incumbent Dennis Garton with 55.49 percent of the vote; Hansen won over incumbent Bob Williams with 66.67 percent; and Peterson beat out her opposition, Candy Carlson, with 65.68 percent.
This will be Nolan, Hansen and Peterson’s first time to serve in their elected positions.