Judge swears in Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce directors

The Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce honored those in the community who make a difference and swore in their new officers and board at its Annual Installation Dinner Monday night at the Los Molinos Veteran’s Memorial Building.
Jeff Tauch, owner of Boar Hunter BBQ, was honored as Volunteer of the Year; he was also the one who prepared the tri-tip and chicken for the evening’s dinner. Tauch has worked with the chamber in bringing back the annual Los Molinos Luau, which was once a Los Molinos tradition.
Honored with the Business of the Year Award was Hardeep Singh who owns Cost-u-Less in Los Molinos and Harvey’s Market in Proberta. Singh is a longtime supporter of the Los Molinos Chamber.
Terry Owen was awarded the honor of the Director of the Year. Owen, who spends most of December as Santa Claus, also manages the Los Molinos Veteran’s Memorial Building.
Sworn in as the Chamber's 2020 Board of Directors by Tehama County Superior Court Judge Todd Bottke were incumbents Kevin Benson Sr., Bryan Fox, Ranita Fox, Jerry Crow, Amanda Jenkins, Tom Jones, Terry Owen, Pam Weinkauf, and Keith Weinkauf, and new directors Stacey Miller and Mandi Selvester-Owen.
Benson will return as president, Bryan Fox as vice president, Crow as secretary and Ranita Fox as treasurer.