Junior Livestock Auction goes virtual

With the cancellation of the 100th Tehama District Fair, many wondered what would happen to the Junior Livestock Auction that normally takes place during the fair. Over the past year hundreds of 4-H, FFA and independent youths have been raising livestock in preparation to be sold at the auction. Each and everyone has put in time, money and work in expectation to sell their animal.
In a letter sent to all of the past Jr. Livestock Auction purchasers signed by Tehama District Fair CEO Mandy Staley, it states, “We do want to ask for your help and support in rallying around our Junior Livestock Exhibitors as we host a Junior Livestock Show and Sale the third weekend in May.”
The letter goes on to say, if the ban on events due to COVID-19 is lifted previous to May 16, the livestock auction will take place traditionally at the Don Smith Pavilion at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, otherwise the auction will be broadcast online at www.EZ2Bid.com.
Anyone interested in bidding on a 4-H, FFA or independent exhibitors livestock can do so by registering at anytime at www.EZ2Bid.com.
Buyers not familiar with, or who do not want to use the virtual online platform, can have the fair office enter bids for them, Staley said. Buyers wanting to go this route can do so by filling out a proxy letter form that is signed and returned to the Fair Office, 650 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff. Those interested in placing “add-ons” to an exhibitor’s animal can also do so with a proxy letter or through the Fair Office at 527-5920.
“If you do not have a specific exhibitor you wish to support, you can make a flat donation to an auction pool,” Staley said. “We will buy animals in your name from exhibitors whose animals have not received bids or distribute funds from the pool to supplement exhibitors who received lower pricing.”
To received updates on the Junior Livestock Auction email online to info@tehamadistrictfair.com, stating a request to participate in the updates.
“We know each one of our buyers has been severely impacted economically from COVID-19,” Staley said. “We appreciate any support you can give our youth exhibitors. Our community is known for coming together and supporting the kids, and while this year might not look like past years, it is without a doubt we will all get through this together.”
As in the past, youth exhibitors looking to sell their animals have been out and about submitting pictures of their animals and letters to potential buyers asking for their support.
In 2019 the total number of animals sold during the Jr. Livestock Auction by 4-H, FFA and independent youth handlers was 305, including rabbits, swine, steers, goats and lambs.