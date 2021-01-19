Jury finds Corning burglary suspect guilty

A Chico man arrested for busting into a storage unit on Fig Lane in Corning has been convicted by a jury during a Jan. 14 trial in Tehama County Superior Court.
Robert Paul Poliquin, 39, was found guilty of two counts of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor vandalism, and during the trial admitted a prior conviction for a serious or violent prior “strike”.
Poliquin was caught by the property's owner and another witness burglarizing the storage unit on Oct. 16, 2020. He was arrested by a Corning police officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
At the time of his trial, Poliquin was being held in the jail on $200,000 bail.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office said the jury convicted Poliquin based on the testimony of three witnesses and other evidence presented at trial.
Poliquin returns to court at 1:30 p.m. on March 2, for sentencing.
Matt Rogers, Tehama County district attorney, said he appreciates the investigative work of the Corning Police Department on the case and the cooperation of the witnesses.
Tehama County Superior Court Judge Laura Woods presided over the trial, with Tehama County Dep. District Attorney Joshua Check as prosecutor and Christopher Logan serving as counsel for the defendant.