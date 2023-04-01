Corning police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Woodson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, sending the teen victim to the hospital.
Little on the incident has been released by police, however, it is known that the juvenile victim left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was then located at the Dollar General store in Proberta. The victims was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the juvenile is in currently listed in stable condition.
According to officers, it is believed the incident did not involve any parties affiliated with the school.
Any details on the victims age or gender, a motive for the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified, have not been released by the Corning Police Department at this time.