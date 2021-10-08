A man serving as a captain in the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and a former officer on the Corning Police Department has thrown his hat into the race for Tehama County sheriff in the 2022 election.
“My name is Dave Kain and I’m a captain at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office,” he said on the steps of the former Tehama County Courthouse on Friday. “I am proud and excited to formally announce my candidacy for the Office of Tehama County Sheriff-Coroner in the upcoming election.”
Kain went on to say he made the decision to run after consulting with his family, friends and community members who support his declaration.
“I also spoke with our current sheriff, Dave Hencratt, who has encouraged me to run for office,” he added.
Kain has lived in Tehama County the majority of his life and has raised his five children here.
“I am committed to this county in both my personal and professional life. I am dedicated to our citizens through my career in law enforcement, as well as various youth programs, with a strong desire to make our community an amazing place to live,” he said.
Kain has served in law enforcement in Tehama County for 26 years, moving up the ranks in the sheriff's office first as a sergeant and now captain.
“I am devoted to the progress of the sheriff’s office and to the services we provide,” he added. “My intent is to strengthen the public safety of our community by continuing to champion the Tehama County Jail expansion program. It is necessary for public safety to have space in the jail for the most violent and chronic offenders. I also intend to support our staff with a progressive mindset and adapt to our ever-changing society.”
If elected, Kain plans to pursue technological advances in the sheriff's office to assist staff in cutting edge law enforcement and investigative techniques, which will aid in the pursuit of “the most cunning criminals.”
“As I have demonstrated by my record, I will continue to pursue comparable wages and benefits for all county employees. I aim to retain and promote our experienced, talented staff to encourage them from moving to where the grass is greener due to higher pay and benefits, as well as work to attract high quality applicants to fill current vacancies.”
Kain's career in law enforcement began in 1995 as a reserve police officer in Woodland. He started working as a police officer on the Corning Police Department in 1996, serving as a canine handler, field training officer, gang investigator, SWAT team member and two tours on the narcotics task force.
In 2008 he was hired by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office as a sergeant. He was assigned to the Operations Division as a patrol sergeant and continued service as a SWAT team leader. In 2011, Kain was assigned as the investigations sergeant, where he supervised detectives, drug task force agents and deputy coroners.
Promoted to captain in 2013, he oversees the department operations, jail and administrative divisions and continues as the tactical commander for the SWAT Team.
“This myriad of experience has assisted me in building well-developed partnerships with allied agencies, county departments, community groups, local politicians and most importantly, the citizens of our community,” Kain added.
If elected, he said he would open the position of sheriff's assistant for application and interview potential candidates.
“I would select the most qualified and the best fit for the department and community,” Kain said.
Also running for the office of Tehama County Sheriff is Chad Parker, formerly with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and currently a special investigator with the state's Department of Food and Agriculture.
According to Kain, “If I were to put my experience, education, and accomplishments up against any other Tehama County Sheriff candidate, I firmly believe that I would be the clear choice.”
Information on Kain and his candidacy is available of Facebook at Dave Kain for Sheriff, or email kain4sheriff@gmail.co.