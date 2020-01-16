Keep It Corning winner takes home $300

It couldn't have happened to a more deserving gal. Corning's own Darlene Dickison, often dubbed the town's living historian, is the winner of the Edward Jones and Interland Business sponsored “Keep It Corning” Shop Corning for the Holidays event, taking home the $300 prize money.
“I did all of my holiday shopping in Corning this Christmas, and it really paid off,” Dickison said.
This was the first ever Keep It Corning event, according to Vanessa Haro of Edward Jones in Corning, who said it was very successful.
Anyone who shopped at one of the 109 listed Corning retail businesses between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 and purchased gift certificates or holiday gifts was able to submit a copy of their receipt to Interland Business. Each receipt earned a ticket and each ticket was entered in the drawing for $300.
“We had more than 80 entries, which had an overall total of $4,000 spent at Corning businesses. For the first such event we were very pleased with the outcome,” said Renae Beckley of Interland Business.
Dickison said, after learning about the event from an advertisement in the Corning Observer, she stayed local and did all her Christmas gift shopping at Corning Olive Oil, Interland Business, Rite Aid, the Olive Pit and McCoy's Hardware.
The Keep It Corning idea was a way to promote local holiday shopping, Haro said.
“We now have a Keep it Corning Facebook page where people can look to see just what the businesses in Corning have to offer, you would really be surprised at the diversity of what you can buy right here in town and at the same time support our community,” she added. “And this isn't just about Christmas shopping, people can shop for wedding, birthday and anniversary gifts right here in Corning.”
Dickison, 80, has lived in Corning since she was an infant. She provided 56 years of service to the community working for the City of Corning as city clerk and then servicing on its City Council. That service hasn't stopped as Dickison continues to serve on the Corning Foundation committee and the Corning Musuem board. She is married to her husband, Vic, who is now 105-years-old. The couple met while both were working for the City.