As summer heat moves into the triple digits dozens of kids and adults are cooling off at the City Pool everyday. The pool, located at Northside Park on Colusa Street offers a large size pool that features diving boards, a slide, deep and shallow ends, and a separate kiddie pool. Both the large and kiddie pools have been resurfaced over the past couple of years.
Sarah Hershman said she brings her 2-year-old son, Connor, to the pool everyday with her friend Jeanie Carter who brings her 7-year-old son, Wyatt.
“First we have swim lessons and then we just stay to have fun and try to stay cool in this hot weather,” she said.
The pool is Monday-Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Add to those hours is Water Aerobics 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and Adult Lap Swim 6:30-7-30 p.m. Monday-Friday. City-hired lifeguards are on duty whenever the pool is open, keeping an eye on the swimmers.
Lifeguard Trinity Kingwell said she enjoys the job.
“Most of the time everyone keeps the pool rules. Every once is a while we have to stop the kids from running as we don’t want them to slip on the wet concrete,” she added. “Other than that we haven’t had any real problems this year.”
The lifeguards also provide daily swim lessons during the pool’s morning hours.
“I took my 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to swim lesson at the pool this summer,” said Paige Skousen. “They had a great time and teachers were great. My son was really afraid at first but the lifeguards were patient and won him over.”
Seven-year-old Joseph of Orland comes to the pool often as two of the lifeguards are his uncle.
“I love it here,” he said.
Sam Aguilar, 14, of Corning comes to the pool everyday it is open to swim with his friends.
“On top of that, it is great exercise,” he said.
Stephen Palmer lives in Red Bluff but brings his daughter, Lara, to the pool often as it is located across the street from his mother’s home.
“Lara asks me all the time to come to the pool by grandmas to go swimming,” he said.
Cost to swim at the City Pool is $2 for kids, $1 for night swim, $3 for adult day swim, $1.50 for adult night swim, and $75 for a family season pass/$50 individual season pass.