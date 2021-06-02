As summer heat moves into the triple digits dozens of kids and adults will be cooling off at the City Pool when it opens to the public on Monday, June 7.
The Teddy Pohler Memorial Pool at Northside Park, 1414 Colusa St., offers a large size pool that features diving boards, a slide, deep and shallow ends, and a separate kiddie pool. Both the large and kiddie pool have been resurfaced over the past couple of years.
The pool will be open to the public Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Adding to those hours is Adult Lap Swim 6:30-7-30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
City-hired lifeguards are on duty whenever the pool is open, keeping an eye on the swimmers, enforcing rules and regulations and providing first aid when needed.
This will be the first year for 17-year-old Gannon Luna to work as a city life-guard.
“It excited to be able to work at the pool,” Luna said. “It will be a great opportunity and responsibility watching out for the kids who will be enjoying their summer here. I take the job very seriously, but also want to help the kids have a great time.”
The lifeguards also provide daily swim lessons during the pool's morning hours.
Swim lessons are Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At a cost of $30 a child, sign-ups are June 7-18 at the pool from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for the two week half-hour sessions, which start June 21 and run through Aug. 6
Cost to swim at the City Pool is $2 a day for kids, $3 for adult day swim, $3 for adult lap swim ($55 season pass), and $75 for a family season pass/$50 individual season pass. Daycare Provider season pass is $130.
The City Pool is closed on Sundays and July 4. Pool parties are available with reservations and fee rates required and by calling the pool manager at 824-7062.