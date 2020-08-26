A woman reported she was kidnapped in Anderson by a man who was later located by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department at the Red Bluff Diversion Dam on Sunday, Aug. 23.
It appears John Cole Knauss, 39, of Anderson coerced the woman, who is his neighbor, into his vehicle on Ash Creek Road in Anderson with an offer to give her a ride to a nearby store, said the sheriff’s office.
Once the woman was inside the vehicle, Knauss allegedly drove the opposite way to the store’s location. When the woman asked to get out of the vehicle, Knauss reportedly refused her request and threatened violence against her.
The sheriff’s office said Knauss drove to the area of the Red Bluff Diversion Dam ignoring several traffic laws to prevent the woman from being able to get out of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies located Knauss in his vehicle at the Diversion Dam on Sale Lane, arrested him and booked him into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment.