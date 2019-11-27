The Corning Observer hosted a Thanksgiving Day art contest for kindergarten students in the community. The entries were all wonderful and the students did a great job of depicting the different themes of Thanksgiving Day.
The artwork of the top three winners of the contest are published in today’s Corning Observer for everyone to enjoy. Judges were Corning High School biology teacher Shaun Fredrickson and family.
First place winner is Kinzee Villet, a kindergartner in Mrs. Hardwick’s class at Woodson Elementary School. Second place was earned by Mila in Mrs. Carr’s kindergarten class at West Street Elementary School, and third place goes to Charlotte in Mrs. Williams' class at Richfield Elementary School.
Congratulations to these talented students and all of the students who took part, and a thank you to all of the kindergarten teachers who supported the contest.
Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at the Corning Observer, have safe and grateful day.