Kirkwood Elementary School recognized several students with Student of the Month certificates for November: First/second grade, room 5-Emma Derington; Third/fourth grade, room 1-Draven Cowger; Fifth/sixth grade, room 2-Kalany Macias; Seventh/eighth grade, room 7-Ella Fredrickson; P.E.-Hunter Votaw.
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea?
Share your views with us.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Casino shooting suspect jailed, victim recovering
- Murder suspect barricaded in shed, surrounded by police
- Reward issued for murder suspect known to frequent Rancho Tehama, Corning
- Corning outgoing mayor honored, newly elected sworn-in
- Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians free boxed food drive-thru on Monday
- Murder suspect surrenders in Corning following standoff with police
- Los Molinos residents killed in car crash, driver suspected of being under the influence
- Red Bluff woman's alleged sex abuse victim found in child porn evidence
- Corning's Hometown Christmas Parade heralds holiday season
- Tehama County D.A. warns of new, ongoing money scams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships