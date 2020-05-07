Kirkwood Elementary School staff visit student homes via parade

A parade of cars filled with Kirkwood Elementary School teachers and staff drove past the homes of the nearly all of the school’s students on Friday, May 1, in an effort to bring together the teachers and the students who haven’t been able to meet in person as the coronavirus stay-at-home order closed down school campuses in March.
“I got the idea to do the parade from seeing other schools online do something similar,” said Talitha MacDonald, Kirkwood Elementary’s seventh/eighth grade teacher. “I thought our Kirkwood kiddos deserved something to boost their spirits and show them how much our whole staff misses them!”
MacDonald shared the idea with the school staff and everyone was on board.
“We have a rural community and kids come from all over to attend Kirkwood, so I was worried about planning the route with so many stops, but luckily there was an app for that!! I plugged in all 40 addresses we were going to and it produced the fastest route available,” she added.
School staff met at the school and decorated their cars and made posters on Friday morning.
“Between 9-9:30 a.m., we had the parking lot lined with our staff to welcome people who chose to drive through the school rather than us come to their homes,” MacDonald said. “Then we started what turned out to be an almost five hour and 100 mile trek to see over 85 of our students! It was an incredible experience.”
Many of the students and their families set up chairs on their front lawns, made posters, handed out snacks to the school staff.
“Everyone really enjoyed seeing the parade of 12 cars of school staff members driving by and honking. We also handed out snacks and popsicles to them our students,” MacDonald said. “The feedback from families was amazing; they were all so grateful that we put this together for their kids. It was a really great day that further proves what an incredible family we are at Kirkwood Elementary School.”
Fourth-grade student, Jakob Fredrickson, said it made him feel really good to have the teachers and others from his school visit him and this siblings who are also Kirkwood students, Ella, Sam and Matthew.
“It was so nice of our teachers to do this for us,” Ella Fredrickson said. “I didn’t know how much I missed our teachers until I saw them during the parade.”
Like all schools in the area, Kirkwood Elementary School students are doing distant learning through learning packets provided by their teachers and through virtual classroom time.