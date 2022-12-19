A Kirkwood woman died in a vehicle crash Friday, Dec. 9 and a Chico man critically injured.
California Highway Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P around 4:10 p.m.
According to reports, 60-year-old Patrick Dempsey, 60, of Chico was driving a Ford Transit west on Malton Switch Road. As he entered the intersection at County Road P, Dempsey’s vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Maria “Rosie” Wilfong, 59, of Kirkwood who was traveling north on County Road P.
Wilfong was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and Dempsey, who suffered major injuries, was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.
The CHP said driving under the influence is not being investigated as a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.