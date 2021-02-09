LaMalfa appointed ranking member of conservation, forestry subcommittee

House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson announced on Friday, Feb. 5 that U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, will once again be serving as ranking member of the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry for the 117th Congress.
“Rural America faces tremendous challenges, from addressing the COVID and opioid crises and preventing supply chain disruptions to expanding economic development opportunities. This is an extraordinarily talented group of members to lead our subcommittees and I look forward to working with them," Thompson said.
LaMalfa represents California's First Congressional District, which includes some of the highest wildfire threat areas in the state - Tehama, Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.
“The work of the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee is very impactful to Northern California,” he added. “This subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes everything from improving the management of our forests to protecting the natural resources that make our part of the world special. We have a lot of work to do, and I won’t waste any time fighting for commonsense solutions to solve fire danger and power shortages and help our district’s economy.”