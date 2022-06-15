(Washington, D.C.) – Last week, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R–Richvale, was awarded the ‘Champion of Agriculture’ by the American Agri-Women Foundation. Each year, the Champion of Agriculture award is presented to one U.S. Senator and one U.S. Representative that displays extraordinary leadership in agriculture policy and shows strong commitment to the American agriculture industry, the rural way of life, and the United States Constitution.
“Congressman LaMalfa’s exemplary record of supporting property rights, working for rural communities and pursuing common sense policies for agriculture embody the spirit of the Champion of Agriculture Award,” said Heather Hampton Knodle, president of American Agri-Women.
LaMalfa was nominated for this honor by two North State residents, American Agri-Women’s First Vice President Rose Tyron VanCott and Debbie Bacigalupi.
In their nomination, they cited the LaMalfa’s work to protect water rights and develop more water storage throughout the west.
"Doug LaMalfa works hard for agriculture and Northern California. Congressman LaMalfa has been a long-time advocate for sensible forest management and private property rights. I can not think of a more deserving person to receive the American Agri-Women Champion of Agriculture award," said American Agri-Women’s First Vice President Rose Tryon VanCott.
As the ranking member of the House Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry, he has led the charge on polices that alleviate burdensome regulations for producers, reduce costs for consumers, and increase innovation and flexibility in the agriculture, forestry, and energy industries.
“It is an honor to have my Congressman awarded the 2022 American-Agri Women’s ‘Champion of Agriculture,’” Debbie Bacigalupi said. “Doug (LaMalfa) and his entire staff deserve such an honor for their tireless, thoughtful work on major issues like the head shaking agenda to destroy clean renewable energy dams on the Klamath, wildfires spurred on by forest mismanagement (but mislabeled as climate change), and the deliberate destruction of property rights to name a few.”
LaMalfa said he was very pleased to accept the Champion of Agriculture award and work side-by-side with the “incredible” American Agri-Women.
“In these times where farming and our rural way of life faces constant obstacles, it is critical to stand together. Bringing struggles facing our industry and our rural way of life to the forefront of the national stage is at the upmost importance to myself and the AAW,” he said
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.