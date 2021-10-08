(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, says he is against Governor Newsom's mandate that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all public and private school students.
Newsom made the announcement on Friday, Oct. 1 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and spread of its variants. California would be the nation's first state to impose a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.
The mandate will most quickly impact children age 12 to 15 as the requirement will likely begin next school year. But children age 5 to 11 will also be included in the mandate when the FDA approves the COVID-19 vaccine for their age group, according to LaMalfa's office.
“Yet again Governor Newsom is overstepping his authority and trying to dictate the health decisions of Californians—this time of children,” LaMalfa said. “COVID is not the same as measles and mumps, and by comparing them, the Governor creates a false feeling of fear. The state does not own our children. Parents, with the consultation of family doctors, not a state governor, President, or a school district should be making health decisions for children. This move appears to be a vindictive attack on the families who disagree with Newsom. I look forward to the many lawsuits stopping this new mandate.”
LaMalfa introduced two bills intended to prevent forced COVID-19 vaccinations:
H.R. 2414, the Keep Vaccines Voluntary Act would:
Prohibit businesses denying service based on vaccination status,
Prohibit employers, including the federal government, from requiring that their employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine,
Prohibit institutions of higher education from separating individuals based on COVID-19 vaccination status, and
Prohibit state and local governments from making rules that separate individuals based on COVID-19 vaccination status.
H.R. 2323, the No Vaccine Passports Act would:
Require that the Secretary of Transportation prohibit air carriers from denying an individual air transportation solely because such individual lacks a COVID-19 vaccine,
Prohibit Amtrak from denying rail transportation to an individual solely because such individual lacks a COVID-19 vaccine, and
Prohibit funds from being used to create or administer a database of individuals who have received a vaccine against COVID-19, or for any federal agency to require proof that an individual has received it.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.