The “Guardian of Small Business” award from the National Federation of Independent Business was recently presented to U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Republican of Richvale, who represents California’s First Congressional District, including Tehama, Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou counties.
National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small-business owner members giving them a voice in public policymaking, said LaMalfa was chosen for the award based on his outstanding voting record on behalf of America’s small-business owners during the 116th Congress.
“Small businesses employ the vast majority of Americans and are the driving force behind rural economies— like those in Northern California—but they have been through a lot this year,” LaMalfa said. “As our country navigates the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses need support from both consumers and Congress to bring our economy back up to speed. I am honored to receive this award and will continue to promote pro-growth policies that will help small businesses recover and prosper.”
According to Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president ofFederal Government Relations, small businesses have never needed more reliable allies in Congress than they do now.
“Congressman Doug LaMalfa has been a steadfast fighter for Main Street enterprises,” he added. “It really helps he comes from small-business roots. There is a qualitative difference from those representatives who don’t, and that difference is a fundamental understanding that small businesses are not smaller versions of big businesses and are not always helped by one-size-fits all legislation. Our Guardian of Small Business awards are given only to those whose votes back up their rhetoric, and Congressman LaMalfa is a man of his word, and small businesses are honored to have him in our corner.”