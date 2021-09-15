Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee reportedly blocked a fire reform package that would have reduced fire risks and reformed federal fire policy, and blocked an amendment that would have increased pay for U.S. Forest Service firefighters. The firefighters pay amendment would have provided $2.25 billion over five years to increase salaries and associated benefits to better recruit and retain additional US Forest Service firefighters, according to LaMalfa's office.
The fire reform package contained three amendments.
- Funds to prioritize initial attack on fires with the goal to extinguish all new fire starts below 10 acres in size. The amendment redirected over $2 billion to focus on quickly extinguishing new fires before they have a chance to become major fires.
- Allowing Forest Service to quickly do landscape wide thinning projects to reduce catastrophic fire risks. It prioritizes treating nationally to the most at risk, fire prone areas as well as clearing the way for more effective post fire salvage.
- Directing an additional $500 million to restoration work for post-fire areas including for immediate stabilization of topsoil and ash to prevent erosion and run-off, salvage logging, and re-planting activities.
“When will common sense prevail in Congress? The West is on fire and the near 40-year lack of actual management has led to some of the largest fires on record. We must get serious about stopping these fires quickly before the fire receives a name and a subsequent collector t-shirt vendor,” LaMalfa said. Prioritizing initial attack by providing the resources needed, extra aircraft and more smokejumpers, to put these fires out before they become national news is the most basic solution to buy time to fix our forests. This package handles both our immediate needs, increasing initial attack capabilities and helping to do post fire stabilization so we protect what is left of our forests and watershed. It also reforms the Forest Service to look at our long term needs of increasing responsible thinning to prevent catastrophic fires. To get our forest lands healthy we must actually do the work of thinning, which also has the benefit of bringing good jobs to our area and the forest products Americans need.”
Concerning the blockage of the firefighter pay increase amendment, he added, over 2 million acres have already burned in Northern California alone and state and federal firefighters are in critically short supply.
“Dismal $13 per hour pay for many federal firefighters is one of the main reasons we cannot fill the vacant positions and retain them. Yet today, in a partisan move Democrats block pay increases for the very people who are trying to save rural America. Our Forest Service Firefighters are working weeks on end, 16 hours or longer each day, sleeping on the ground between shifts,” LaMalfa said. “Yet, we pay them less than someone flipping burgers. It’s shameful that partisan politics prevents paying these firefighters, especially when the pay increase is paid for by eliminating waste elsewhere in the budget. The fact that Democrats care more about their new 'Citizens Climate Corps' than firefighters is ridiculous.”
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.