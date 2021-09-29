(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa voted against H.R. 3755, a bill which would roll back pro-life protections and create a federal right to abort babies for any reason up to the moment of birth.
“I am strongly pro-life. I voted against the Democrats’ radical abortion expansion bill that would abolish state laws, including those preventing painful late-term abortions and those protecting babies from abortion being used as a eugenic tool to eliminate those diagnosed with a disability such as Down Syndrome or sex selective abortions. It is past time that we acknowledge the humanity of the unborn. We’ve all seen the scientific and medical advances from ultrasounds to in utero surgeries that highlight each child’s unique characteristics,” LaMalfa said.
According to his office, H.R. 3755 would:
Override federal and state laws adopted both before and after the enactment of this bill
Abolish laws requiring that only physicians (rather than other health care providers) perform abortions.
Abolish laws that require the abortion provider to perform ultrasounds and any additional tests or patient counseling.
Abolish informed consent laws and waiting period laws.
Abolish laws that regulate the prescribing or dispensing of dangerous chemical abortion drugs.
Abolish laws that regulate or restrict abortions performed via telemedicine.
Abolish health and safety regulations for abortionists and abortion clinics.
Prohibit limitations on when a provider may decide to abort a baby after viability. The bill relies on a vague, broad “health” exception which far exceeds specific exceptions for medical emergencies.
Abolish laws preventing sex-selection abortions or abortions based on a Down-Syndrome diagnosis.
The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Sept. 24 and will next be submitted to the Senate for consideration.
In a statement of Administration Policy, Pres. Biden went on record as supporting H.R. 3755.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.