(Washington, DC) Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, voted in opposition to H.R. 6, the Democrats’ American Dream and Promise Act, which grants mass amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, while doing nothing to improve border security.
“The Department of Homeland Security has told Congress it expects over 115,000 unaccompanied children to arrive in the United States this year alone, and legislation like this one is a major reason why,” LaMalfa said. “We must stop sending signals to the rest of the world that we will give temporary protection followed by a shortcut to citizenship to those who cross the border if they are a minor. We need an orderly, fair immigration system, that starts with complete control of the border.”
He went on to say he believes the U.S. has always worked to export the principles of freedom and opportunity to the rest of the world.
“The U.S. cannot solve the rest of the worlds poverty and oppression by absorbing everyone who wishes to come here to have a better life,” LaMalfa added. “Many of us have a great deal of sympathy for those brought here through no choice of their own, but this bill isn’t a solution to the problems with our immigration system.”
According to LaMalfa's office, the Democrats’ H.R. 6 grants amnesty and a quick path to citizenship to “dreamers”, those in the DACA program, those in Temporary Protected status, those in Deferred Enforced Departure, and others.
The bill also permits the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to allow illegal immigrants into the U.S. who would otherwise be inadmissible because of communicable diseases and those who have illegally voted in the US.
LaMalfa said the bill also lowers legal barriers for citizenship including removing consideration of violating state laws and having up to three misdemeanors and allows illegal aliens who have already been deported to receive green cards.
The bill passed through the House of Representatives on a 228-197 vote. It now goes to the Senate for a vote, but some believe if provisions aren't made in H.R. 6, it won't make it through the upper chamber.
Congress.gov states, the bill allows the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Justice to provide conditional permanent resident status for 10 years to qualifying aliens who entered the United States as a minor and is deportable or inadmissible; has deferred enforced departure status or temporary protected status; or is the child of certain classes of nonimmigrants. The bill imposes various qualifying requirements, such as the alien being continuously physically present in the United States since January 1, 2021, passing a background check, and being enrolled in or having completed certain educational programs.
The bill also repeals a restriction that bars a state from providing higher education benefits to undocumented aliens unless those benefits are available to all U.S. nationals without regard to residency in the state.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.