(Washington, DC) The Award for Conservative Achievement from the American Conservative Union Foundation was presented to Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, during the foundations' recent Conservative Political Action Conference.
The foundation creates an annual Ratings of Congress, and then honors members who scored 80 percent or higher on the scale.
“I am grateful to be recognized with this honor from the American Conservative Union Foundation. From critical race theory being taught in our schools to censorship of conservatives by Big Tech, it is more necessary than ever to maintain our country’s values and protect American freedoms,” LaMalfa said. “As we see more hate and divisiveness coming from the Left, I am proud to champion core conservative issues and push back on falsehoods promoted by popular culture.”
He went on to say the nation's Founders created a union based on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – and that is worth preserving.
“I appreciate ACUFs mission in promoting conservative principles and the recognition by them is meaningful to me.” LaMalfa added.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.