Following Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders visit to fire devastated Paradise last week and announced proposal to spend $16.3 trillion on climate change over the next 10 year, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Republican-Richvale, made the following statement:
“While I am always happy to have elected leaders see firsthand the destruction that catastrophic wildfires and poor forest management has inflicted on our community, using our communities as a stage to promote the very policies that make these deadly fires more likely is insulting.
“The massively expensive plan Sen. Sanders announced today would make our wildfire problems worse. He wants to plant 3.5 billion additional trees in an overgrown forest that hasn’t been managed for decades and is a tinderbox that needs to be thinned, while excluding biomass as clean power. We need to be selectively thinning our forests to improve forest health, reduce their fire risks, improve water quality, and actually improve wildlife habitat. At the same time, thinning will produce biomass-based power and bring back good jobs to our rural communities – jobs driven out by those using the environment for bullying.
“Blaming climate change for the fires in the North State is wrong and an insult. The Camp Fire was caused by faulty power line equipment that should have been replaced long ago, combined with a high wind event and exacerbated by decades of poor forestry policy that left our forest overgrown and vulnerable. In Redding, the Carr Fire was caused by a flat tire on a trailer that sparked into dry grass on National Parks land that hadn’t been cleaned and thinned near the road. Many of our large fires are due to lightning strikes. None of these are related to climate change, and attempting to trick people with an emotional appeal insults the intelligence of Americans and the families who’ve lost loved ones in the Camp Fire, Carr Fire, and many others.
“The far-left policies that are being pushed today by the Green New Deal are the policies that made fires worse and eliminated good paying jobs across Northern California. Pie-in-the-sky $16 trillion plans that magically pay for themselves aren’t real. We need to get back to common-sense – good forestry management, spending within our means, and focusing on the limited role of government while giving families the freedom to choose what they want for their communities and lives. Not a government-planned economy designed by people who have never run a business or built anything in their lives. But, thanks for visiting, Senator Sanders, I sincerely hope seeing it firsthand helped him learn what we deal with here in the rural West.”
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.