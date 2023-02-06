Corning’s 92-year-old Veterans Memorial Hall received a huge financial boost with Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s announcement last week that he secured $2 million in federal funding for the structures rehabilitation project.
The funding will provide a great start to the 9,000 square-foot building’s $6.4 million in needed repairs.
The project will ensure the area’s local veterans continue to have a meeting place and the general public has access to a common meeting point, providing full benefit to the entire town, reported LaMalfa’s office.
The Tehama County Board of Supervisors will vote to accept the funding, which will then be added to the $2 million allotted to the project by the board through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Thanks to this funding, the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall will be available to be used by the entire town. The building has served the public for nearly a century, and it serves as a historical landmark as one of the oldest structures in the town. The project will ensure that Corning has disaster response facilities and needed space for all of the region’s events,” said LaMalfa, R-Richvale, who represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties.
The project and funding was one of 15 on LaMalfa’s final list of community projects to be considered for federal priority spending.
In 2021, U.S. Congress created a new process called “Community Project Funding,” which allowed members to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their district.
Dava Kolman, administrative services director of Tehama County said the county is pleased LaMalfa is supporting the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall Rehabilitation project through the Community Project Funding program,
“This is important to our community and to a significant number of people in California’s First Congressional District. This project will be a great benefit to our community for years to come, and a way to ensure we continue to have a place for our veterans and our community to gather and engage in civic participation,” he added.
A report on the condition of the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall was heard by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors last year.
The county hired Nichols, Melbeurg and Rossetto (NMR) Architects and Engineers to conduct a feasibility study on the structure in September after the board received public concerns about the hall's condition from residents of Corning.
“The sentimental value of the Hall is worth much more than the cost to repair it. It is a Corning icon,” said former Supervisor Bob Williams.
Supervisors John Leach and Candy Carlson, both veterans, said they are in full support of the project and grateful to LaMalfa for his work in securing federal funding.
“It looks like a lot of people are working towards the same goal,” Carlson said.
The report stated the top problem is the building's electrical power system, with an estimated repair cost of $245,960.
Second on the list was structural repairs at $87,564. Those repairs included installing new wood-bearing wall below existing joists with rotted ends; seal existing cracks in southern brick wall near foundation and in southern brick wall around window openings; and temporary shoring and repairs to existing roof truss if investigations shows signs of structural damage.
The last on the high priority list was the building's interior, with an estimated repair cost of $353,508. Amongst those repairs is removing and replacing existing wall finish on walls requiring new electrical wiring; existing wall finish at southwestern corner of mezzanine and at lobby near existing drinking fountain to look for possible dry rot/damage and make corrective repairs; and remove existing wall finish at southern walls and ceiling of small meeting rooms, evaluate damage and make corrective repairs.
NMR's vast list then goes on to medium priority repairs and low priority repairs, including plumbing, lighting, windows, floors, kitchen and restrooms.
The community has also shown its support of the rehabilitation project by raising $20,000 in donations to replace the hall’s flagpole.
The new flagpole has been installed in its newly prepared base with the donated help of Walberg, Inc., and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Veterans and residents gathered on Dec. 6 to see the placement and completion of the new flagpole.