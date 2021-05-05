(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, issued the following statement after joining with U.S. Representative Mike Thompson, along with other U.S. representatives of California, Anna Eshoo, Doris Matsui, John Garamendi, Jared Huffman, Mark DeSaulnier, Ro Khanna, and Jimmy Panetta to introduce the Utility Resilience and Reliability Act, a bipartisan bill to make the national energy grid more reliable and resilient to natural disasters and extreme weather events. å
LaMalfa said, “Power shutoffs every time the wind blows are not the makings of a modern economy. They’re costly and an embarrassment. The Utility Resilience and Reliability Act will alleviate both the threat of wildfires and the power shutoffs that plague millions each year by making it easier for federal, state and local governments to work together to keep our grid operating safely and efficiently.”
In Thompson's remarks, he said, “The last two years, public safety power shutoffs have hit our district and our entire region hard, forcing businesses to close and leaving communities vulnerable and we cannot allow this to become routine. That’s why I’m proud to again introduce the Utility Resilience and Reliability Act which will give us the tools to shore up the national electrical grid so that not only can we better respond to these events, but also be more resilient overall. This will allow our grid to better withstand disaster and keep our communities safe.
First introduced in June 2020, the Utility Resilience and Reliability Act addresses reliability and resiliency of the national electrical grid by:
- Establishing a reliability standard, within the Federal Power Act, that addresses resiliency in regard to extreme weather events;
- Establishing a program through the Department of Energy to advise and, be a resource for, states and local utilities on ways to improve the resiliency of their electrical grids; and
- Requiring Department of Energy publish a report that provides recommendations on how to minimize the need for, effects of, and duration of planned electric power outages that are due to extreme weather conditions.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.