(Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R – Richvale, has been selected to serve as the chairman of the Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry in the 118th Congress. He previously served as the ranking member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry in the 116th and 117th congresses.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead forest management initiatives for this legislative session and for the upcoming Farm Bill,” LaMalfa said. “In Northern California, we know the importance of properly managing our forest lands for our local economies and to reduce the great fire risk we face. It promotes our forest health and enhances water quality and supply.”
He states he has seen the consequences of Forest Service policies firsthand, and believes they aren’t getting the job done at a pace or scale needed.
“We must escalate these priorities on a national scale. I look forward as chairman of the Forestry Subcommittee to further spotlighting and making the needed changes to achieve forestry reforms that fast-track restoring our national forests to health and productivity, while helping to reduce major fire risk,” LaMalfa added.
Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson said LaMalfa has been a lead advocate in the need to vastly expand active forest management and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the Western United States.
“I look forward to working closely with this critical subcommittee to enhance forest health and address the challenges facing our rural communities,” he stated.
The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:
• The USDA Forest Service and private forest lands;
• Active forest management, which supports forest health and restoration, rural communities, forest products, and recreation, as well as efforts to address the wildfire crisis, and;
• A review of all Farm Bill authorities and programs, proposed regulations, the USFS, the 10-year wildfire strategy, and new funding and authorities provided by Congress to the Forest Service.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties.