LaMalfa, USDA Under Secretary discuss wildfires, forest management with state, federal, private sector in Tehama County

As wildfires continue to devastate forestlands in the North State and threaten rural communities, state and federal forest officials, and several individuals from the private sector met with U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Republican of Richvale, and James E. Hubbard, USDA under secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to discuss issues related to wildfire response resources and forest management solutions and options.
LaMalfa said he was very grateful to be able to meet with Hubbard and those in attendance to talk about the immediacy of fixing problems associated with getting all resources available, be it private or government, to the front lines of fighting wildfires scorching thousands of acres in the state, including the Elkhorn Fire in Tehama County and the fast-spreading August Complex that started in Glenn County and has stretched to adjoining counties.
“I appreciate Under Secretary Hubbard's response to meeting with us,” he added. “There is a lot of frustration that has been voiced over the bureaucracy that has built upon itself instead of staying lean. Under Secretary Hubbard is very interested in how we can cut back some of that dead wood, so to speak.”
Hubbard was sworn into office as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Sept. 6, 2018. In this role, he oversees the work of the USDA Forest Service.
“Congressman LaMalfa gathered together a lot of people who had a lot to tell us, a very experienced group of people who know what they are talking about,” Hubbard said. “Most of them have been in this business for a long time and expressed some issues that we will take to heart, issues we will actually do something about, because they are right.”
He said the group shared a lot of good ideas on how to remedy the wildfire and forest management problem.
“How we get through this immediate wildfire problem is critical and we are running into some resource shortages, even though we have learned there are resources out there we haven't tapped into,” Hubbard added, explaining it is the lengthy, redtape process of tapping into those sources that is part of the problem.
“We need to streamline the process and cut the redtape,” he said.
Problems associated with the USDA Forest Service Virtual Incident Procurement (VIPR) program was discussed as to the extended length of time it takes to get firefighting resources from across the nation to the wildfire sites, as local resources go unutilized.
Hubbard and LaMalfa talked about having all firefighting resources organized, prepositioned and ready to move when called upon, whether those resources be local contractors, the logging industry, landowners, foresters, along with regional, state and national resources.
Talking about the fires burning in the North State, Hubbard said, “We have to throw everything we can at this situation, get through it and then evaluate what we need to do differently, not just in terms of attacking the fires and dealing with suppression, but also how we reduce the wildfire risk, how we deal with the landscape and crossing boundaries and cooperation with all the jurisdictions we deal with and making things right, and setting our priorities.”
He also talked about theShared Stewardship of California’s Forest and Rangelands, a joint state-federal agreement plan to disrupt the cycle of wildfires in the state.
Hubbard said the announced agreement will reduce wildfire risks on 1 million acres of forest every year.
It is reported the plan will sink as much as $1 billion into fire reduction and preparedness in the state by scaling up vegetation treatment to 1 million acres annually by 2025, and commits to establishing a 20-year program forest and vegetation management by 2021, including wildland and watershed restoration.
However, there are fears that environmental groups may try and detour, what Hubbard calls a movement of “terrific cooperation,” through lawsuits against the plan.
“Even Gov. Newsom realizes the pressure to do something as the state is literally burning,” LaMalfa said. “We won't give up or stop the effort to correct the wrong that has been done to the forests and wildlands in this state due to a lack of common sense management.”
Crane Mills Forester Frank Barron of Corning, who attended the meeting, said he is guardedly hopeful the gathering and information shared with Hubbard and LaMalfa will be productive.