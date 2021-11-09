Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, was among the majority of republican congressional members to vote against the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was passed by the House of Representatives on Nov. 5 and presented to Pres. Biden on Monday.
“House Democrats have spent all year practically bragging about their ability to spend unlimited sums and ignore Republicans. While some pieces of this infrastructure bill are supportable, I can not vote for this current bill today as it contains far too much non-infrastructure spending, as well as triggering Democrat votes to also support passing of the Democrat’s tax increasing spend-a-holic reconciliation bill that would not pass on its own. We need focused infrastructure authorization to build for America’s true needs. It is a shame that partisan poison pills again limit what could be large bipartisan support for an infrastructure package.”
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.