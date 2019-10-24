WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Doug LaMalfa, republican-Richvale, issued the following statement after voting to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, in response to his partisan explanation of the transcript between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
LaMalfa’s office said the censuring of a member of Congress shows the House’s extreme disapproval of their actions and requires the member to stand trial in the House Chamber. The Democrat majority in the House voted to block the measure.
LaMalfa said, “Discussing the impeachment of a sitting President is one of the most important and impactful conversations we can have in this nation. It should be handled with care and in a fair, open, and transparent manner.Adam Schiff has failed on all accounts. He has repeatedly and intentionally misled the American people by grossly exaggerating the President’s call transcripts – later claiming his comments were simply ‘parody’ – and directly lying when saying he hadn’t had contact with the whistleblower, when in fact he had. Adam Schiff has abused his power as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee by fabricating information and conducting an investigation that is shrouded in secrecy. Parody or not, there is nothing funny about this process or the way it has been conducted. The American people deserve transparency and Adam Schiff deserves to be held accountable for his dishonesty.”
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.