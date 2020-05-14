The Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill has resumed collection of mattresses and box springs, carpet, and electronic waste. These items can now be taken again to the landfill, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff. It is has also reopened the antifreeze, oil, battery and paint drop off to the public.
Tehama County residents can now bring their used antifreeze, used motor oil, filters, household batteries, used paint, and old fluorescent lights and tubes to the landfill every day.
The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency Office and REAP Facility remain closed to the public.
If you have questions, or would like to know when the next Household Waste collection event is, visit www.tehamacountylandfill.com, call the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103, or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us.