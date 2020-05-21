Recently the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill has been reaching its permitted vehicle limitation prior to the normal closing time of 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2:30 p.m. on weekends.
“We apologize if this has created issues for our residents and businesses when disposing of their waste,” said Paul Freund, recycling coordinator II.
It is advisable to contact the landfill scalehouse by calling 528-1102 prior to arriving if disposing of waste after 12 p.m., to ensure that the permitted vehicle limitation has not been reached. In an effort to keep vehicle trips down consolidate loads so multiple trips to the landfill are not needed, if possible.