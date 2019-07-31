Landowners interested in participating in the state’s Waterfowl Habitat Program are invited to now apply, announced the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The program provides technical guidance and economic incentives to private landowners who agree to manage their properties in accordance with a wetland management plan developed cooperatively by Fish and Wildlife biologists and participating landowners.
In response to the loss of wetland habitat in California, the state’s legislature passed the California Waterfowl Habitat Preservation Act in 1987. This Act established the multi-faceted wetland incentive program designed to improve habitat conditions for waterfowl on private lands. The program remained very popular with existing enrollees, but lack of adequate funding has limited enroll of new properties since the mid-2000s. The passing of Proposition 68 in 2018 approved $10 million in new funding for the program.
The program is designed to contribute to large-scale conservation objectives by helping private landowners overcome many of the challenges associated with wetland management in California. Many landowners are not trained in the science, policy or regulation of wetland management. In addition to guidance offered by Fish and Wildlife biologists, landowners also receive an incentive payment following the successful implementation of work plans. The program offers $30 per acre for the management of seasonal wetlands and $60 per acre for the management of semi-permanent wetlands statewide.
“Partnerships with private landowners, such as those developed through the California Waterfowl Habitat Program, are critical to ensuring our waterfowl and other wetland dependent species habitat objectives are met,” said CDFW Comprehensive Wetland Habitat Program Coordinator Brian Olson. “We truly value the relationships developed with private landowners, and appreciate their efforts in helping provide for the needs of California’s fish and wildlife.”
Landowners have until Aug. 30 to apply. For more information on the program, or to submit an application, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/.