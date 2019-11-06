The Lassen National Forest Christmas tree permits are now on sale through Dec. 20. The permits costs $10 each and allows the permit holder to cut one tree on the forest until Dec. 25. Each household may purchase up to two permits. The purchase of the permit comes with a map showing cutting areas, requirements, and helpful tips.
“We recommend cutting early in the season before higher elevations become covered in snow,” said Deb Bumpus, forest supervisor, Lassen National Forest. “Properly cared-for trees can stay fresh for several weeks.”
Permits are available for purchase at all Lassen National Forest District offices, Old Station Visitor Center, Forest Headquarters, and by mail. Bumpus advises purchasers to use the mail-in method for easier processing and to avoid waiting in lines.
The fillable order form is available on the Lassen National Forest website https://www.fs.usda. (see “Christmas Tree Permit” section). Submit your mail-in requests to the nearest Lassen National Forest Office. Orders must be received no later than Dec. 6. Write “Christmas Tree Permit” on the envelope to ensure proper handling.
Local fourth grade students with a valid Every Kid Outdoors Pass can receive one Christmas Tree Permit for free. Contact a local forest office for more information.