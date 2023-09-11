The Lassen National Forest is hosting an essay contest for third grade students in Lassen, Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Siskiyou, and Modoc counties in celebration of California Archaeology Month in October. Submissions will be accepted from Oct. 1-21.
Archaeology is the study of things left behind by people from the past. Archaeology discoveries are used to learn how people lived in specific times and places.
To participate in this contest, students should submit an essay on a place that is at least 50 years old that means something to them, why they like it, how old it is, and why it should be preserved.
“We are excited to learn about the places that are important to you and our communities. We want to encourage the development of writing at a critical age where children are making the transition from learning to read, to reading to learn,” said Jennifer Norton, acting forest archaeologist on the Lassen National Forest.
Lassen National Forest partners at the Shasta Historical Society have donated prizes for this contest. First prize will be one adult ticket and one child ticket to the museum at Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding. The runner up will receive a copy of “Can you Dig it” by Amanda Baker.
“This contest is a chance for young people to express connections to the outdoors and places that are special to them through their own creativity. I look forward to seeing what they create. Thank you to the teachers and parents that support these students, and to our partner for their generous donation of tickets for this essay contest,” said Forest Supervisor Deb Bumpus.
Submit your essays with the entry form to SM.FS.LNFHeritage@usda.gov no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 21.