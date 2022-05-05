Lassen National Forest is providing free personal use firewood permits through Sept. 30.
Through that date, those interested in cutting personal use firewood in the Lassen National Forest will be required to hold a free use permit and follow the associated regulations with the permit.
Request a free personal use permit by completing and signing the mail-in form available at //go.usa.gov/xu56b.
Send the form to one of the Lassen National Forest offices and the office will mail the permit back to the applicant with associated regulations.
The permits are only valid within Lassen National Forest lands open to firewood cutting. Firewood permits are for up to six cords of firewood for personal use, not commercial purposes. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
In may take up to one week for applicant to receive a permit after the application is submitted.
Lassen National Forest offices:
Almanor Ranger District, Zone IV, P.O. Box 767, Chester, CA, 96020.
Eagle Lake Ranger District, Zone V, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA, 96130
Hat Creek Ranger District, Zone III, P.O. Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA, 96028.