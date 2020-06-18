As the impacts from COVID-19 continue to be felt across the country, Lassen National Forest officials said they remain committed to providing services on public lands and doing what they can to help those in need. As such, the Lassen National Forest is providing free personal use firewood permits through Sept. 30.
“While permits and tags will now be required for firewood cutters, the public will not need to pay for them until after September 30,” said Deb Bumpus, Lassen National Forest supervisor. “This action follows the Regional Forester’s letter of June 5, 2020, which authorized free personal use firewood on all National Forests in California for the remainder of the fiscal year. You can obtain the permits and tags by calling the front desk of your specific purchasing district.”
Anyone wanting to cut wood in the Lassen National Forest will be required to hold a free use permit and follow the associated regulations within that permit. Request a free personal use permit by completing and signing the mail-in form available on the website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lassen
These permits are only valid on Lassen National Forest lands open to firewood cutting. Permits are for up to six cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
Lassen firewood permits purchased prior to the implementation of this policy remain valid and can be used through the end of December. It may take up to one week to obtain a permit due to COVID-19 regulations. Commercial fuelwood is not part of the program, and commercial permits must be purchased.