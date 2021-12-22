Lassen National Forest officials announced they are providing free personal use firewood permits through April 30, 2022.
“We understand access to fuelwood is essential to the people in our communities. I order to serve our community more efficiently we are making free fuelwood permits available beginning January through April,” LNF Forest Supervisor Deb Bumpus.
All fuelwood regulations will still be required to follow, which includes calling the phone number of daily updates and paying attention to the closure areas.
The free fuelwood permits will only be valid and usable from January through April.
Request a free personal use permit by completing and signing the mail-in form available on the website www.fs.usda.gov/lassen. Send the completed form to one of the offices listed and a firewood permit with regulations will be mailed to the applicant.
- Almanor Ranger District, zone IV, P.O. Box 767, Chester, CA 96020
- Eagle Lake Ranger District, zone V, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130
- Hat Creek Ranger District, zone III, P.O. Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028
The firewood permits are only valid on Lassen National Forest lands open to firewood cutting. Permit recipients can obtain permits for up to six cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide and eight feet long.
Due to forest employees having only limited access to offices at this time, it may take up to one week to obtain a permit.
Commercial firewood is not part of the program, and commercial permits must be purchased.