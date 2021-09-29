Woodcutting is now allowed on the Lassen National Forest outside of the Dixie Fire area closure, announced forest officials.
A valid wood cutting permit is required and chainsaws must have spark arresters to prevent sparks from starting a new wildfire.
The Lassen NF does have fire restrictions in place due to the historically dry conditions.
It is necessary to obtain a personal use or commercial use wood cutting permit. For questions about how to obtain a wood cutting permit, please contact the nearest Lassen NF office at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lassen.
Woodcutters can learn about current restrictions by calling 530-257-9553.
Forest personnel ask those traveling within the Lassen National Forest to be extra cautious because firefighters, fire vehicles, and heavy equipment are still working within the area.
For additional information about the Lassen NF, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/lassen or by following on Facebook or Twitter.