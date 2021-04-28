Susanville – The Lassen National Forest has began opening recreation sites and campgrounds across the forest, however, several developed recreation and groups sites will remain closed for the season.
Some developed campgrounds in Lassen National Forest accept reservations, with many sites available on a first-come/first-served basis. To reserve a recreation site, go online to Recreation.gov. Group sites are closed for 2021, so reservations for those sites will not be accepted.
Anyone planning to visit the Lassen National Forest should remember to be a good steward and be responsible, park only in designated areas, always drown out fires and make sure they are cold to the touch before leaving the area or going to bed.
In addition, forest officials advise visitors to follow the “leave no trace” principles, including “pack it in, pack it out” to avoid creating public health hazard for other visitors and employees.
All recreations sites in the forest are following state COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Forest officials said all trailheads and trails are open to visitors.
The following recreations sites are open or opening:
Alder Campground, Almanor Boat Launch/North and South Campgrounds/Picnic, Battle Creek Campground, Black Rock Campground, Brokenshire Picnic, Butte Meadows Campground, Canyon Dam Boat Launch, Cherry Hill Campground, Domingo Springs Campground, Dump Station, Dyer View Day Use, Echo Lake Campground, Elam Campground/Picnic, Gurnsey Campground and High Bridge Campground.