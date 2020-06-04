Lassen National Forest is enacting campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities, effective immediately and until further notice. Outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on national forests in California will be prohibited.
Forest Service officials are taking this necessary step to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents, noting 95 percent of all wildfires in California are human caused.
With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California, and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, the need to reduce or eliminate this large ignition source and protect firefighting resources is necessary.
“In our continuing efforts, our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our first responders and the public. We are taking these additional precautions now to prevent wildfire ignitions on the forest,” said Deb Bumpus, Lassen National Forest supervisor. “These precautions include assessing the current availability of firefighting resources, reviewing the methods by which the agency fights fires, and issuing fire restrictions.”
Please see the Forest website for details at https://www.fs.usds.gov/lassen
Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.
For additional information on closed areas, and other information, call the supervisor’s office at (530) 257-2151, Almanor Ranger District, (530) 258-2141, Eagle Lake Ranger District (530) 257-4188, or the Hat Creek Ranger District (530) 336-5521 during the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for customer service.