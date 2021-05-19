Lassen National Forest is looking for friendly faces to serve as volunteer campground hosts at several of its campgrounds.
The duties of the host include greeting visitors, providing information about the forest and the surrounding area, monitoring the campground for issues, cleaning restrooms and light maintenance duties.
The work schedule is 20-30 hours per week, five days a week with consecutive days off.
The host needs to have a recreational vehicle or travel trailer and are provided with a campsite and dump stations for the season. Services available are dependent on the campground.
Camp host opportunities in the Almanor Ranger District at 20 hours per week, include Almanor North, Cherry Hill, Domingo Springs, Elam, Potato Patch, Rocky Knoll and Soldier Meadows campgrounds.
In the Hat Creek District, at 30 hours per week, is the Bridge and Cave campgrounds.
Contact the Almanor Ranger District at 530-258-5162 or go online to Volunteer.gov for the Hat Creek Ranger District camp host opportunities. For additional information go online to www.fs.usda.gov/lassen.