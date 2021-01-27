Corning's Recreation Program has received its last installment of Promise Neighborhood Grant funds administered by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The City Council approved the acceptance of $75,000 in grant funding to go into the Recreation Department budget.
“Approximately 64 percent of the program costs will be covered through the grant,” Miller said. “To sustain the program the remaining $43,000 must be funded through the city's general fund.”
She explained this will be the last installment from the Promise Neighborhood grant because this is the last year the Tribe will be receiving and administering the grant.
In 2018 the city was awarded $200,000 from the grant towards the recreation department, then $130,000 in 2019, and $75,000 last year.
Mayor Robert Snow said the recreation department has proven itself to successful and essential to the community he is supportive of the department being fully funded through the city budget if it comes to that.
“I completely agree,” said City Councilwoman Karen Burnet, who is one of the program's volunteer instructors.
Christina Meeds serves as the city's Recreation/Planning departments director and works part-time in each department.
Funding received through the grant can be used on the recreation department director's salary, course/program instructors, volunteer stipends, materials/supplies, and online reservation software.