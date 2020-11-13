FELONY
Michael Jacob Winarski, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 6 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and misdemeanor charges.
Lorena Veronica Rasmusson, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of aid by misrepresentation, larceny and misdemeanor charges.
Sherry Lynn Cardena, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail suspicion of five counts child cruelty/possible injury or death, keep a place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Cayleb Blaise Davis, 22, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Dionisio Moreno Marmeljo, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 5 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Salvador Estevan Rabago, 41, was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 5 at Motel 6 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Frank Lewis Sellstrom, 64, of Redding was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Nov. 5 and booked on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury.
Kari Dawn Stone, 34, was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 5 at Motel 6 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Corbette Frank Wilson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 5 on Highway 99W at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, and other charges.
Christopher Ashley Caulfield Cleveland, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 2 on the 900 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, vehicle theft, and other charges.
Donald Nicolaus Lee Conner, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 3 on the 18000 block of Reeds Creek Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault-commit lewd and lascivious acts on child, continuous sexual abuse of child, oral copulation with person under 18 years, penetration with foreign object/victim unaware, penetration with force with person 14 or older, and sexual intercourse with minor under 18.
Jonathan Brandon Hillhawkins, 33, of Yreka was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 3 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
John Joseph Houston, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 in the Corning area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Tyler James Sanford, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 3 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of perjury, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales,, vehicle theft, and misdemeanor charges.
Marcus Antonio Valdez, 24, was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 on Paskenta Road in Flournoy and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle of equipment, violation of post release community supervision and vehicle theft.
Daniel Coleman Cahalan, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 1 on Chipman Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges.
Nickole Marie Duncan Jacobs was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 on Paskenta Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Gavin Christopher Parker, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 2 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, oral copulation by force or fear, penetration with foreign object/victim drugged, rape by force or fear and rape/victim unconscious of act.
Steven Timothy Rowens, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 on Paskenta Road in Flournoy and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI
Andre Joseph Avila, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 6 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dakota Tyler Barrera, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 6 on Christian Road in Kirkwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brittany Ann Moore, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 6 on Foothill Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving with excessive blood alcohol .20 percent or higher and driving on a suspended license.
Ovidio Enrique Aguilar Moran, 57, of Bellevue, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 7 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lawrence Benjamin Forige, 64, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 7 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Benjamin Valdivia Aguilar, 49, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 8 on Second Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Victor Manuel Hernandez, 28, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michele Anne Flanagan, 54, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 2 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and damage to jail.