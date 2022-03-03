“It is an honor to shine the spotlight on those so deserving of our recognition,” said newscaster Linda Watkins-Bennett as she served as mistress-of-ceremonies during the Corning Exchange Club's annual Law Enforcement and Fire Personnel Recognition Awards dinner Saturday evening at the Corning Memorial Veterans Hall.
This year's dinner recognized 13 people serving in law enforcement and firefighting.
Corning Exchange Club President Ross Turner in his opening remarks for the evening's event welcomed all in attendance and expressed his appreciation for the service and sacrifices each and every person in law enforcement and firefighting provide to the communities of Tehama County and said it is an honor to recognize each deserving award recipient.
In response, each presenter of an award expressed their appreciation for the Exchange Club taking the time and finances to prepare the prime-rib dinner, organize the event and provide the award plaques.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who attended the dinner, shared his appreciation to the Exchange Club for honoring law enforcement and firefighters.
“Of these men and women in law enforcement and firefighting, God bless you for what you do everyday to keep us safe,” he added.
Receiving the Corning Police Department Officer of the Year was Sgt. Craig Bassett, who has been with the department since 1996 and is currently the longest serving employee of the entire city. This is the second time for Bassett to receive the award, the last time in 1998.
In presenting the plaque, Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said, “It's my honor to present tonight's award to an individual who started as my mentor, training officer and supervisor. For this individual, tonight's award is not about status and major cases. It's about consistently showing up for work, staying positive and giving his all for our community and department.”
Fear described Bassett as perseverant, source of inspiration and encouragement, a great help, selfless and kind.
“He has given our department more than I could ask,” he added.
Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson presented the “Firefighter of the Year” award to volunteer Firefighter Billy Wooten.
“Although Billy (Wooten) has been with the department for only two years, he has shown amazing stats,” Tomlinson said. “He served as a water tender during the Dixie Fire and continually serves above and beyond the call of duty.”
Tomlinson pointed out that although Wooten has been a volunteer firefighter for a short time, his excellent service enabled the Chief to promote him to captain at the start of this year.
Wooten is a military veteran who served in Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, and is currently taking Emergency Medical Training courses.
The Corning Rural Fire Department/Company 12 “Firefighter of the Year” award was presented to Warrent Price by Tehama County Fire Department Assist. Chief Monty Smith.
“Warren (Price) has served with Corning Rural Fire as a volunteer for 25 years. He was the top responder for 2021 in local and other agency assistance calls,” Smith said.
In recognizing police Sgt. Ruben Murgia as the Red Bluff Police Department's “Officer of the Year”, Chief Kyle Sanders described him as ”grand in many characteristics and attributes.”
“He is a team player with a lot of integrity, pride and dedication, always looking towards self-improvement,” Sanders said.
CalFire Assist. Chief Ed Smith presented CalFire Captain Matt Troehler with the “Firefighter of the Year” award.
Smith said Troehler has a great work ethic, passion and drive for the work, and is very dedicated.
Volunteer Firefighter Ken Johnson was presented the Tehama County Fire Department's “Firefighter of the Year” award by Monty Smith, who said the recipient started in 1990 and has always been driven to help other volunteers, to teach and be a friend in his dedication to firefighting.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers presented the “Investigator of the Year” award to Ed McCullough, who was unable to attend the dinner, however, his fellow investigator, Brett McCallister was on hand to accept the award for him.
McCullough has served in law enforcement for 25 years, previous to that serving in the Marine Corps for four years.
“He never complains, no matter how difficult the workload,” Rogers said of McCullough. “He is a wealth of local knowledge and is a tremendous assent to the bureau.”
Tehama County Sheriff's Dep. Kevin Hoglund was the recipient of the “Deputy of the Year” award, presented by Sheriff Dave Hencratt.
Hoglund is described as having a great work ethic, communication skills and ability to diffuse situations.
“All desirable traits for most professions, but especially desirable in the law enforcement profession,” Hencratt said. “Deputy Hoglund's co-workers describe him as a very talented investigator, but also very humble.”
Tehama County Chief Probation Officer Richard Muench presented the “Officer of the Year” award to Dep. Probation Officer II Heather Chamblin.
“Heather (Chamblin) is an employee everyone would want,” Muench said. “I'm grateful we have her.”
Fire Engineer Casey Hickok was presented the “Firefighter of the Year” award by Red Bluff Fire Department Chief Ray Barber, who described Hickok as a mentor, great example to the community and extremely valuable to the department.
California Highway Patrol Lt. Mike Pizzi said he was very pleased to present the Red Bluff Office “Officer of the Year” to Officer Tracy Thompson, who has been on the force for 16 years.
“He is the epitome of servant leadership, who is always ready to assist fellow officer in the department and other agencies,” Pizzi said.
CHP Lt. Bret Kwarta of the CHP Cottonwood Scales, presented the “Officer of the Year” award to Officer Miguel Deleon, who was unable to attend, and a special award to Commercial Vehicle Inspection Specialist Jeffrey Roe.
“Jeffrey (Roe) does all he can to make sure as many trucks as he inspects are safe for the road and dependable,” Kwarta said. “He is one of our hardest working employees.”
The evening included a silent auction and raffle drawings to raise funds for the Exchange Club's scholarship program.
Pastor Ken Killinger provided the invocation and Charlie Troughton sang the National Anthem.
LaMalfa and representatives of state Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher presented each award recipient with certificates from their respective offices.