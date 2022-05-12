In preparation for the June 7 Primary Election, the Corning Observer is publishing a list of questions answered by each candidate running for office in Tehama County in a contested race. This week the candidates include incumbent Bob Williams and challenger Matt Hansen vying for Tehama County Supervisor District 4; and incumbent Dennis Garton seeking re-election for Tehama County Supervisor District 3. In an upcoming edition of the newspaper will the answers provided by Pati Nolan, running for Tehama County Supervisor District 3; seeking the Tehama County Sheriff’s seat, Dave Kain and Chad Parker; and Krista Peterson and K. Candy Carlson who are running for Tehama County Auditor/Controller.
There will be a Candidates Night at 6 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Rodgers Theatre in Corning, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
DENNIS GARTON - 74-years-old
-OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County District 3 Supervisor incumbent
-EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: AA Degree, 44 years in public service in Tehama County
-WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? I was elected to this office 11 ½ years ago and seeking re-election.
-WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? To continue to serve the people of Tehama County.
-WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? Job creation, increase salaries for county employees and public safety.
-HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? 44 years of public service with the sheriff’s department and then Board of Supervisors, married, active in community events.
MATT HANSEN - 53-years-old
-OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County Supervisor District 4
-EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: I was on a seven-year college plan but finally obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. I have additional college education in emergency medicine, fire science and applied agriculture engineering. Over the course of my career, I have received over 2000 hours of continued education and professional development training.
My 40 years of work experience includes labor in a metal plating shop, feed store, full-service gas station, cattle ranch and the construction industry. More notably though, is my service to the public in emergency services. I have 13 years of service as a volunteer and professional firefighter/paramedic and 27-years of experience as a California Peace Officer.
-WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? My expertise is in public administration, public safety and emergency preparedness/management. I also have and understanding of the agriculture and construction industry. I am a professional problem solver and have worked cooperatively with other people and agencies to bring resolutions to problems under dire circumstances.
-WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? What is worse than a lack of progress, is regress. Tehama County is falling apart. Instead of complaining about it, I see the Office of Supervisor is an opportunity to do something about it. With my training, education, experience, and ability to work cooperatively for a common purpose, I believe I can make a difference.
-WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? I will focus on removing the obstacles preventing the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and other essential departments from recruiting, training, and retaining quality personnel to improve public safety and infrastructure.
I will work cooperatively with local businesses and municipalities to rebrand, revitalize, and stimulate economic development.
I will take the state mandate of groundwater sustainability seriously and work to protect our agriculture industry while preserving groundwater for domestic users.
-HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? I moved my family to Tehama County into a home I built in 2015. I raised my two children in Corning schools and was involved in 4-H, FFA and hunter education training along the way. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, in Red Bluff, I have been involved with many charitable events. As a Red Bluff Police Officer, I have been involved with many organizations and events that support victims of violence and troubled youth. I built a second home for my daughter and husband in 2020 and I intend on continuing my service to my community in a way that will improve the quality of life for my grandchildren.
ROBERT 'BOB' WILLIAMS - 64-years-old
-OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County Supervisor District 4 incumbent
-EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: I was born and raised in Corning, graduated Corning High School in 1975 and in 1979 graduated from California State University, Chico with a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation Administration (emphasis in Community Recreation/Public Administration). In 1980, I went into partnership with my father, David Williams, in the farming/ranching business and took over as managing general partner in 1995.
I am a graduate Fellow of the California Agricultural Leadership program (Class 31), Golden Valley Center Leadership program (Class 9) and am a California State Association of Counties “Institute for Excellence in County Government” Fellow (Class 1). I served the community of Corning as a Recreation Commissioner from 1981-1989, served on the Corning High School Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2006. In 2007, I was elected Tehama County Supervisor, District 4 and continue to serve in that roll to this day.
-WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? As stated in the previous question, I have served in this position for the past 15 ½ years and I enjoy serving the people of Tehama County. I hope to continue for another 4 year term, as there are projects that I am currently working on that won’t be accomplished overnight. I bring proven, effective leadership experience and a commitment to my community and the people that I serve.
-WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? Corning is, and always will be my home. I’m a fifth generation Tehama County native. My children and grandchildren live and work in Tehama County. I was raised to always give something back to the community and that is what I have tried to do for the past 41 years. I believe in supporting my community in any way that I can and have worked closely with city leaders, county departments, our local tribe, my fellow supervisors and state and federal legislators to improve Tehama County and make it the best place to live, work and raise a family.
-WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? In the Corning/District 4 area, my current top three priorities are 1) Getting the Specialized Fibers site cleaned and a new business located there, 2) Ensuring funding for the needed repairs to our Corning Veteran’s Hall and seeing those repairs completed, 3) Working with local leaders to develop a quality economic development strategy and operation in order to bring good jobs and opportunity to current and future generations.
On a Tehama County level, we need good paying jobs, people willing and able to take those jobs, and more affordable housing. We need to seriously address the homeless problem and I am hopeful that our new Navigation Center will help with that once it is completed. We also must address the rise in crime that is occurring throughout our county and state. Construction of our new jail expansion will take some of this load off, but our State legislature needs to take a hard look at what their current policies have brought upon the people of California.
-HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? Again, I was born and raised in Tehama County and plan to live here for the rest of my life. My family first settled here in 1851 and I have always done my best to give back to the community in any way I can. I have served in City, School and County government, been a Little League coach and umpire, volunteered at local events and been a presence in this community all of my life. My wife Candy and I were married here in 1978 and our two children and five of our grandchildren live here. I love Tehama County and can’t think of anywhere I would rather be. I don’t want to “change” Tehama County, but rather improve what we have in order to provide a vibrant future for all of our kids and grandkids. -